MUSCAT: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are moving closer to a truly integrated common market, with millions of citizens now benefiting from easier mobility, access to jobs, and wider economic opportunities across the region.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Finance, more than 36.5 million Gulf citizens travelled, lived, or worked freely across member states last year, taking advantage of unified transport and residency systems. This marks a sharp rise from just over 14 million in 2007, underscoring how regional policies have transformed cross-border movement into a routine part of Gulf life.

The shared market has also opened doors to employment. Over 8,700 Gulf nationals secured jobs in other GCC states during 2023, highlighting the region’s commitment to creating opportunities without borders. Health services, too, are more accessible, with citizens receiving treatment in more than 190 medical facilities across the bloc.

Education remains another strong pillar of integration. Thousands of students are studying at universities and colleges across the Gulf, backed by recognition of qualifications and harmonised academic standards. The number of graduates climbed by more than 30 per cent in the past year, while total enrolments have nearly doubled compared with the early years of the common market.

Beyond classrooms and hospitals, the region’s labour and investment markets are seeing tangible gains. Over 32,000 citizens are now employed in sectors covered by full labour equality, and Gulf investors are increasingly trading shares, with 737 companies listed for cross-border ownership — more than double the number in 2007.

Economic activity is also expanding at scale, with more than 81 million cross-border transactions recorded in 2023. Officials say this reflects the vibrancy of a market that has grown from a concept into a daily reality, driving trade, investment and competitiveness.

The GCC Secretariat and national ministries stress that these achievements are not just about numbers, but about reinforcing a sense of shared prosperity. The common market, they note, is central to the region’s long-term vision: enabling Gulf citizens to study, work, invest and live seamlessly across member states, while building a stronger, more resilient regional economy.

