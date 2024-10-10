Muscat: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has made a significant move toward regional energy integration by signing a contract to link the Gulf Electricity Market with the Republic of Iraq.

The agreement was signed at the GCC Interconnection Authority headquarters in Dammam, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern Province.

During the event, Prince Saud inaugurated the upgraded control center systems, designed to enhance the efficiency, flexibility, and cybersecurity of the electricity grid. The advanced systems aim to protect the network from rising cyber threats, ensuring safe and uninterrupted energy flow across the Gulf.

Prince Saud stressed the importance of the project in bolstering energy sustainability and stability for both Iraq and the GCC. “This connection will reduce reliance on traditional energy sources, optimize resource utilization, and reinforce Iraq’s electricity grid,” he noted.

Engineer Ahmed Al-Ibrahim, CEO of the GCC Interconnection Authority, underscored the project’s success since its launch in 2009.

The Gulf Interconnection has prevented power outages in the Gulf states by providing immediate emergency support in over 2,800 instances, including more than 50 cases of renewable energy shortfalls.

The project has already saved approximately $3.6 billion, compared to the $1.5 billion invested in its development and operation.

The new connection with Iraq, expected to begin operations in early 2025, will provide Iraq with up to 3.94 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, at competitive prices lower than local production costs, leading to significant savings.

The agreement is part of broader plans to expand the GCC’s electricity network beyond the region, with future connections to Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, and Europe under consideration.

