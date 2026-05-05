RIYADH: Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), has expressed the Council’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE.

He emphasised that this act of aggression represents a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a GCC member state and a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability.

The GCC Secretary-General stressed that targeting the UAE is an unacceptable and condemned behaviour by all standards, reflecting an escalatory approach that disregards the rules of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.

Albudaiwi called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to halt these repeated Iranian attacks and put an immediate end to irresponsible actions that undermine regional and international peace and security.

The Secretary-General further reaffirmed the Council’s full and firm solidarity with the UAE, standing united with the country in all measures it takes to protect its security, safeguard its sovereignty, and maintain the safety of its vital facilities.