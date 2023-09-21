New York: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, stated that he discussed areas of cooperation between the GCC and Cuba, as well as ways to enhance and develop them in fields that serve common interests.



His remarks came during a meeting Wednesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York City.



The secretary general said several topics were discussed during the meeting, including reviewing the bilateral relations, and ways to enhance and develop them in fields that achieve joint goals.



He praised Cuba's signing the Memorandum of Understanding with the Association of Caribbean States, which was inked two days ago between the GCC countries and the association. He also highlighted Cuba's active contributions to the GCC healthcare sector.