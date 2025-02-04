JAZAN — Tawuniya Al-Bon has officially begun exporting the first shipment of Saudi-grown coffee from the farms of Al-Dayer Governorate to Belgium, Eastern Europe, marking a significant step in positioning Saudi coffee in global markets.

The milestone coincides with the Saudi International Coffee Exhibition 2025 and aligns with the Kingdom’s broader strategy to enhance its agricultural exports.

Chairman of Tawuniya Al-Bon, Salman Al-Maliki, described the export as a culmination of Saudi government efforts to support coffee cultivation and improve its quality in line with international standards.

He praised the leadership’s continuous support for coffee farmers in Jazan, emphasizing that such backing has enabled this unprecedented achievement.

Al-Maliki highlighted that this shipment marks the beginning of a new phase in globally marketing Saudi coffee, with plans to expand exports to additional international markets in the near future.

He also emphasized the exceptional quality and unique flavor of coffee grown in the Jazan Mountains, which has drawn increasing international interest.

