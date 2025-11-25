Etihad Airways carried 2 million passengers in October 2025, a 28% increase compared with the same month last year.

Year-to-date, Etihad has now carried 18.1 million passengers, representing 19% growth over the first ten months of 2024.

The airline maintained an 88% passenger load factor in October and year-to-date, demonstrating effective capacity management alongside rapid expansion.

Etihad's operating fleet reached 120 aircraft by month-end, with a network comprising over 100 destinations, of which 96 were operated in the month.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "October's exceptional 28% passenger growth accelerates the momentum we built through the first nine months of the year. With our fleet reaching 120 aircraft and a network of more than 100 destinations, we're seeing the full impact of our strategic expansion. As we enter the final stretch of 2025, our operational performance and sustained high load factors give us confidence in delivering a landmark year for Etihad."

