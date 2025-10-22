MUSCAT: Introduct Group, an Estonia-based international integrated technology partner with primary development office in Kyiv, Ukraine and Tallinn, has officially announced the opening of its operations in Oman as part of its strategic expansion across the Middle East.

The move underscores the company’s commitment to supporting national capacity building, job creation and innovation-driven growth in Oman’s technology sector.

To spearhead its strategic entry into the Omani market, Introduct Group has appointed Tariq bin Hilal al Barwani as the company’s Strategic Business and Innovation Adviser. Tariq, a renowned technologist and public figure known for his contributions to innovation, youth empowerment and digital transformation, will support Introduct’s Group effort in establishing local presence, partnerships and capacity-building initiatives.

"Oman is rapidly emerging as a hub for innovation and technology in the region. Our expansion here aligns with our mission to empower local talent and build sustainable digital ecosystems," said Viktor Larionov, Group CEO of Introduct.

"Tariq’s rich experiences, leadership and deep understanding of the local innovation landscape make him the ideal partner to guide our growth and impact in the Sultanate of Oman," he added.

Al Barwani said he was honoured to join Introduct in bringing meaningful development to Oman’s technology sector. "Our shared vision is to strengthen local capacities, open new pathways for youth employment and contribute to the country’s digital transformation agenda in line with Oman Vision 2040," he said.

