The UAE Central Bank asked banks in the country to boost the size of their Emirati workforce.

New enhancements have been made to the Nafis platform, enabling companies to post professional opportunities and reach qualified Emirati talent more easily, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council announced.

Companies with 50 employees or more must achieve an increase of 1 per cent of Emirati employees every six months, and reach a growth of 2 per cent by the end of the year. The move will help private sector companies achieve their target before the end of this month, and avoid fines for non-compliance.

The new platform has a more user-friendly look and an improved user experience. Jobseekers are now able to add more details to their educational qualifications, skills and professional experience, enabling them to find suitable jobs based on their profiles. Jobseekers will also be able to gain a quick insight into their entitlements, including the benefits they are eligible for, as well as job applications and their status.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is committed to enhancing Emiratisation efforts in the private sector, in line with the directives of our wise leadership. The ministry is working closely and consistently with its partners to ensure the implementation of Emiratisation plans,” said Aisha Belharfia, Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at MoHRE.

"The ultimate goal is to increase the presence of UAE nationals within various sectors of the private sector, and their contribution to advancing the UAE economy in all its sectors,” she noted.

The partners section of Nafis’ dashboard now provides an overview of their relevant entitlements including benefits and posted professional opportunities, allowing easier access to suitable Emirati candidates for their job vacancies. Partners will also have more flexibility to contact candidates and the option to conduct the entire recruitment process through the platform, from candidate selection to the agreement on the final offer while documenting every step of the process.

The platform can match job seekers with relevant job opportunities according to their skills, experience and location, and directly nominate them to the posted vacancies.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “The platform has been enhanced to offer a more seamless and convenient navigating experience to Emiratis and private sector companies, which will enable companies to reach a pool of qualified Emirati talent more easily, while also boosting the professional opportunities offered to job seekers and ensuring they find opportunities that meet their aspirations, and on the other hand, it will help companies reach their Emiratisation targets for skilled jobs.”

The updated version of the Nafis platform will require users to update their profiles and personal information to ensure an effective utilisation of the platform.

“The Nafis platform is at the forefront of all communication between all the programme’s partners, including UAE nationals and private sector companies. We attach great importance to ensuring the continuous development of the platform, easing hiring processes through it and enhancing UAE nationals’ participation in the private sector,” he added.

