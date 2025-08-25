Cairo – The trade exchange value between Egypt and Saudi Arabia amounted to $5.90 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual surge from $4.90 billion.

Egypt's exports to the Saudi market amounted to $1.50 billion in H1-25, down year-on-year (YoY) from $1.70 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Meanwhile, the Egyptian imports from the Kingdom jumped to $4.40 billion at the end of June 2025 from $3.20 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2024.

During H1 of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the value of Saudi investments in the Arab Republic hit $532 million, an annual increase from $408.50 million.

Likewise, the Egyptian investments in the Kingdom grew YoY to $116.20 million in H1-24/25 from $107.60 million.

The remittances of Egyptians working in the Gulf nation reached $8 billion in FY2023/25, lower YoY than $8.30 billion. Transfers from Saudi employees in Egypt plunged to $11.60 million from $26.10 million.

