Trade exchange between Egypt and the Sultanate of Oman increased by 7.2% in 2021 to $586.2 million, compared to $546.9 million in 2020, according to a press release by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on June 27th.

The value of Egyptian exports to the sultanate fell by 4.1% year-on-year (YoY) to $163.3 million last year from $170.2 million.

Moreover, the value of Egypt’s imports from Oman stood at $422.9 million in 2021, rising by 12.3% YoY from $376.7 million.

Omani investments in Egypt surged by 334.8% in fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021 to $68.8 million, versus $15.8 million in FY 2019/2020.

In FY 2020/2021, remittances of Egyptians living in Oman increased by 1% YoY to $162 million, versus $160.4 million.

Meanwhile, remittances of Omani people working in Egypt dropped by 15% YoY to $2.6 million in FY 2020/2021 from $3 million.

