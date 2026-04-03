DUBAI: The new measures for the hospitality sector and wider economy announced this week by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, are set to strengthen business resilience and help companies navigate short-term challenges and sustain growth.

The measures form part of a wider AED1 billion economic incentive package announced earlier this week, aligned with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. They include allowing hotels to postpone paying 100% of the sales fees on rooms and food & beverage as well as the Tourism Dirham for three months.

Designed to ease financial pressures and enhance liquidity in the hospitality and tourism sectors, the measures are effective from 1 April 2026. Their scope covers all hospitality establishments, including hotels, hotel apartments, and holiday homes.

Other measures aimed at supporting businesses across the wider economy, implemented for a period of three months from 1 April 2026, include the deferral of fees for premium business names; licence amendment fees; newspaper announcement fees; local service fees; accommodation fees; waste management fees; and service improvement fees. The deferrals are applicable for both new licences and renewals. Businesses will be provided with an update at the end of the three-month period.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Dubai’s economic model has been built on agility, clarity and cooperation, and the accelerated introduction and implementation of these measures, part of a wider package for Dubai’s economy, is a clear demonstration of the decisive leadership our city and nation benefit from. Guided by a focus on close collaboration between the public and private sectors, the growth of Dubai’s tourism sector and wider economy in recent years has been built on continued engagement with industry, and a readiness to understand challenges and opportunities, and rapidly enact policies that can incentivise growth and solidify resilience.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of DET, said: “Over recent weeks, we have been closely engaging with stakeholders across the tourism sector as they navigate through unique challenges. We applaud the resilience they have demonstrated, as well as the role they have played in maintaining the high-quality service and destination offerings the city has become known for. These new incentives are in line with feedback we have received from hospitality leaders in the city and will put them on a strong footing to drive growth and momentum for the sector.”

Ahmad Khalifa AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO of Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of DET, said: “Dubai has earned its global credibility as a city for trade and commerce thanks to a relentless focus on the needs of businesses and a willingness to make changes and ecosystem developments that can drive collective benefits. By giving businesses extra flexibility over the coming months, we are allowing them to focus on key priorities and the measures they need to take to protect the long-term sustainability of their operations.”

Other measures introduced as part of the broader economic package announced this week include the extension of customs data grace periods and the streamlining of the issuance and renewal of residency permits.