Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of an integrated smart digital system - Dana - mainly designed to strengthen city management and accelerate its digital transformation, at the ongoing Gitex Global 2025 expo in Dubai.

The initiative leverages optimal integration between Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to provide intelligent solutions for the accurate visualisation and analysis of geospatial data, said senior Dubai Municipality officials on the sidelines of the leading IT event.

The Dana project is centered on digital innovation and the use of integrated data to accurately identify specialised buildings within the real estate sector.

This enables access to comprehensive data sources for smart buildings, enhancing the quality of information and its analysis to support strategic decision-making, they stated.

Dana also introduces an intelligent voice-control assistant that converts spoken commands into written text, enabling inspectors and municipal staff to interact quickly and accurately with the system in the field.

This innovation reduces response times and increases efficiency in monitoring and management operations, it stated.

Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the Dana project is one of Dubai Municipality’s pioneering initiatives designed to advance the emirate’s digital transformation objectives.

"It reflects our commitment to adopting innovation and the latest technologies to strengthen infrastructure leadership, deliver best-in-class digital solutions, and enhance the quality of our smart services and daily operations," she stated.

"The project provides a comprehensive platform for visualising and analysing geospatial data using interactive tools for display, auditing, measurement, and monitoring," she noted.

"It enables both spatial and temporal correlation of data and events, while integrating machine learning models to strengthen forecasting and predictive capabilities," she added.

