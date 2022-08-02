DUBAI - The Department of Finance for the Government of Dubai (DoF) has launched its strategic plan for the year 2026.

Inspired by the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the new 2026 Strategy aims to achieve a set of objectives associated with the Dubai Strategy 2030 project.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum instilled in us optimism that enabled us to become insightful about the forthcoming," said Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of DoF. "We appreciate and value the achievements made by all organisational units during the past five years, which was the lifespan of the 2021 Strategy."

"DOF assumed its responsibilities in recovering from the pandemic and was able to advance government financial matter and quickly restore it to vitality, while hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai, which welcomed the world to the emirate, despite the crisis challenges. Being the authority of direct supervision of all government financial affairs in Dubai, DoF is embarking on its next five-year journey with specific objectives that embody the vision of our wise leadership," continued Al Saleh.

Jasim Mohamad Al Zarooni, Director of DoF's Strategy & Corporate Performance Division, stated, "DoF's new strategy is based on a vision of 'Global leadership and innovative financial sustainability', with six corporate values put in place to enable us further develop government financial business, to achieve six ambitious strategic objectives that take the future needs into account.

"Our mission for the 2026 Strategy is to achieve financial sustainability to proactively support the leading position of Dubai through the fair and efficient distribution of the emirate's resources."