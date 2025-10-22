TBILISI - Dubai Chamber of Commerce has expanded its trade missions to 20 countries worldwide, mainly across Asia and Africa, under its “New Horizons” initiative launched in early 2023 to support Dubai companies in exploring new global markets.

Salem Alshamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said the initiative supports efforts to strengthen Dubai’s economic competitiveness in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Global initiative, which aim to enable Dubai-based companies to access 30 priority markets.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the trade mission organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce to Georgia on 20th and 21st October, Alshamsi said Dubai offers an exceptional environment for international growth, supported by a robust business ecosystem and strong global connectivity, making it an ideal base for companies seeking to expand their international presence.

He said the mission featured several bilateral meetings between Emirati and Georgian companies aimed at enhancing partnership and cooperation, noting that non-oil trade between Dubai and Georgia totalled US$761 million by the end of 2024, up by more than 58 percent from the previous year.

Alshamsi said that as of June 2025, 114 active Georgian companies were registered with the Dubai Chamber, including 16 new members added in the first half of 2025.

The Chamber participated in the mission alongside 15 Dubai-based companies from various sectors to explore opportunities in the Georgian market. Alshamsi noted that Georgia’s strategic location, open economy, and pro-business policies make it a promising destination for Dubai investors.

He added that the New Horizons initiative helps member companies expand internationally through workshops, trade missions, and engagements with key global stakeholders, providing insights and opportunities to drive international growth.