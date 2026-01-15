UAE - Members of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recorded their highest-ever annual exports and re-exports in 2025, reaching AED356.5 billion ($97.07 billion), a growth of 15.1% compared to AED309.6 billion in 2024, it has been revealed.

The result builds on the milestone achieved in 2024, when the combined value of members’ exports and re-exports exceeded AED300 billion for the first time. This continued rise reflects the strength and agility of Dubai’s business community in navigating shifts in global trade conditions and expanding into a wider range of export markets, said a chamber statement.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai Chambers’ strong performance in 2025 marks a historic milestone in its growth journey and reflects the depth of global confidence in Dubai’s economic ecosystem, as well as the strength, resilience, and ambition of its business community.”

“Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate continues to set new economic benchmarks by fostering a supportive business environment, strengthening its regulatory framework, deepening international partnerships, and creating opportunities that support sustainable growth for both established and emerging enterprises. This achievement reinforces our long-term vision and accelerates progress towards the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, consolidating Dubai’s status as a leading global hub for trade, investment, entrepreneurship and innovation,” he added.

With 71,830 new companies joining in 2025, the chamber’s active membership climbed to 292,486 by the end of the year, up from 258,318 in 2024 and representing annual growth of 13.2%.

During 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce issued 852,184 certificates of origin, achieving year-on-year growth of 7.7%. The chamber also issued and received 5,960 ATA Carnets valued at AED5.6 billion, a 11.2% rise in number and 30% in total value.

Economic leadership

Eng Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, stated: “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate continues to consolidate its position as a leading global economic hub. This steady progress is driven by Dubai’s numerous competitive advantages and dynamic investment ecosystem.”

“We remain committed to ensuring a favourable business environment and establishing an agile, growth-enabling legislative framework that meets the aspirations of the business community and opens new opportunities for expansion into international markets. We will also continue to strengthen strategic partnerships locally and globally, supporting the targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and advancing the journey towards a more competitive and sustainable economy,” he added.

Supporting international expansion

In 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, supported the global expansion of 130 local companies, reflecting annual growth of 14% compared to the number of companies supported in expanding into overseas markets during 2024.

During 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 54 laws and draft laws in collaboration with Business Groups, with the private sector’s recommendations achieving an adoption rate of 60%. The chamber held 250 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils, including Annual General Meetings. In addition, it coordinated 15 meetings bringing Business Groups and Business Councils together with relevant government entities.

The chamber established five new Business Councils in 2025 to represent the interests of investors from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Brazil, Slovakia, and Peru. It also launched the Dubai Delivery Business Group, providing a collective voice to delivery companies operating in Dubai and supporting their interests.

The chamber received a total of 201 mediation cases during 2025, up from 171 cases in 2024, representing annual growth of 17.5%. The combined value of these cases exceeded AED241 million, and around 67% of mediation cases received by the chamber throughout the year were settled.

Raising legal awareness

The chamber organised 40 legal awareness workshops during 2025 that were attended by 2,611 representatives from private sector companies across a wide range of sectors. The workshops aimed to support compliance with laws and regulations governing all areas of business and to enhance companies’ ability to adopt best practices.

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses

As part of efforts to strengthen the capabilities of family businesses operating in Dubai and enhance their future readiness, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, launched three specialised advisory services in 2025. These include the Current-State Assessment & Family Constitution Review, Family Constitution Drafting, and the Family Office Blueprint service.

The centre also issued its first guide featuring a comprehensive register of family business advisers in Dubai, enabling family businesses to access specialised advisory services efficiently across key areas related to administrative and operational frameworks. The guide also provides an effective channel to strengthen connections between family businesses and specialist advisers.

Sustainability 365 initiative

In October last year, Dubai Chamber of Commerce organised the ‘Sustainability 365’ initiative to encourage the private sector to adopt responsible business practices and to support sustainability-focused initiatives across all sectors.

‘Sustainability 365’ serves as the new identity for the chamber’s Sustainability Week activities, marking 10 years since the programme was launched in 2015 by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business. The new identity reflects the chamber’s commitment to helping the business community embed sustainability as a year-round approach, 365 days a year.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).