The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded the latest session of its 'Governance Series.' This interactive workshop focused on effective succession planning strategies and attracted 40 family business representatives.

The session explored methods to enhance the continuity of family businesses, ensuring a smooth transition of management and ownership across generations. Guest speakers included Vladislav Burda, President of RedHead Family Corporation, who shared insights from his experience managing a family business. He was joined by Dr. Joseph Astrachan, Founder and Chairman of Generation6, and a leading figure in family business advisory, who delivered a special presentation featuring interactive exercises and case studies on family business continuity and succession planning strategies.

The Governance Series, one of the key initiatives launched by the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, consists of educational workshops on issues critical to family businesses. Topics covered include laws and governance frameworks essential for successful succession planning, promoting long-term success, and enhancing compliance with regulations. The series enables participants to learn from other family businesses, contributing to the improvement of the local ecosystem. The current session is the fourth organised this year within the Governance Series.

Designed to help family-owned companies in Dubai overcome common challenges, the Governance Series promotes networking opportunities and inspires participants by inviting local, regional, and global family businesses to share their multi-generational success stories.

Previous sessions in the series have addressed topics including family business law, sustainability strategies, corporate governance, and the use of Waqf, foundations, and trusts in family businesses.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support the sustainability and competitiveness of family businesses, the centre has issued a special guide on 'Succession Planning for Family Businesses', aimed at introducing planning tools for the generational transition of management.

Launched under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers in May 2023, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses is tasked with ensuring the growth and long-term sustainability of family businesses in Dubai. The centre seeks to further develop this vital sector and enhance its economic contribution to support the emirate's future development plans.