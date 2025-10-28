Dubai Airshow 2025 will inspire a new chapter in sustainable aerospace, uniting the global industry to deliver real-world solutions for a net-zero future.

With sustainability a defining theme, this year’s edition aims to accelerate sustainable innovation technologies within aerospace and help decarbonize the ecosystem, showing how international events can serve as both a showcase of innovation and a platform for decisive action shaping the future of aerospace.

The 19th edition will unite leaders, innovators, policymakers, and sustainability advocates, with participants including Dubai Airports, Airbus, Boeing, World Economic Forum (WEF), Airports Council International (ACI), and General Civil Aviation Authority. Showcasing technologies and partnerships that deliver measurable impact, this year’s show will spotlight increasing collaboration across the aviation value chain to drive credible decarbonisation pathways, addressing hurdles to expanding SAF production, advancing policy and global cooperation, and unlocking financing mechanisms to support the transition, as well as accelerating the energy transition and fuel ecosystem needed to reshape the future of aerospace.

This year, the oneDXB Sustainability Alliance will also host a dedicated showcase demonstrating how a fully sustainable ground turnaround can be achieved. The Alliance is a multi-stakeholder initiative led by Dubai Airports, uniting airlines, ground handlers, and service providers to advance decarbonisation, innovation, and resilience across DXB and DWC through coordinated action and shared responsibility.

Jointly led by the participating stakeholders, including dnata and flydubai, and supported by global partners and networks, the tour will highlight real sustainable solutions soon to be in operation and offer a glimpse into plans for the future. More than a statement of intent, it charts a credible path towards a truly end-to-end sustainable aviation ecosystem.

Sven Deckers, Director – Sustainability at Dubai Airports, said: “Sustainability in aviation is no longer about future ambition, it is a current necessity. The Dubai Airshow is an important platform to bring global stakeholders together, highlight practical solutions, and move vital discussions forward. At Dubai Airports, our focus is on creating a more sustainable tomorrow in collaboration with our partners, and events like this play a key role in turning shared goals into real progress.”

Meanwhile, Julien Manhes, Head of Sustainable Aviation Fuels and Carbon Dioxide Removal at Airbus, commented: "Sustainability is a strategic priority for the global aerospace industry. The Dubai Airshow is a key platform for Airbus to showcase our latest technologies and strengthen the partnerships needed to accelerate the industry’s decarbonization journey. This year’s theme, ‘The Future is Here,’ reflects that shared ambition."

Also reflecting this commitment to action, the expanded two-day sustainability conference will address pressing topics, from SAF scalability and next-gen fuels to decarbonising airports, unlocking green finance, and sustainable innovation. Confirmed speakers include Justin Erbacci, Director General at ACI World; Captain Sulaiman Almuhaimedi, Executive Vice President, Aviation Safety & Environmental Sustainability at GACA; and Sven Deckers, Director Sustainability, Innovation and Partnerships at Dubai Airports.

Jeff Shockey, Executive Vice President of Government Operations, Global Public Policy & Corporate Strategy at Boeing comments: “We are proud to join Dubai Airshow 2025 at a moment of rapid progress for aviation in the UAE and the wider region. Boeing is committed to providing commercially viable solutions that support resilient and sustainable growth of aviation globally. By deepening our collaboration with governments and energy providers across the Middle East, we support the diversification of energy markets and create jobs while enhancing efficiency of the aerospace system.”

Dubai Airshow will once again collaborate with Jetex to deliver SAF for participating aircraft while also using electric and propane-powered aircraft handling equipment to significantly reducing emissions across the show site.

“Jetex was the first to offer SAF to private aviation customers in the UAE in 2023,” said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex. “Our environment strategy is focused on reducing carbon emissions, recycling and adopting the latest green technologies across our network – and we are proud to supply SAF at Dubai Airshow 2025 as part of this collective push to decarbonise aviation.”

The show’s sustainability drive extends further through the Better Stands Programme, a Dubai Airshow initiative encouraging exhibitors to adopt modular and reusable stand designs – leaving a lasting impression, not a footprint. Exhibition halls, feature areas, conferences and chalets will also incorporate recycled or reusable materials and be powered with 100% renewable electricity. There will be 50% more solar-powered maintenance cabins compared to the previous edition, sustainable food and beverage (F&B) choices and operations, and greener travel options providing lower emissions across the city – all reinforcing the ambition to set new standards for sustainability in the events sector.

Additionally, hydration stations sponsored by Airbus will be provided by Bluewater-Nia to eliminate single-use plastics, and Rove Hotels joins as the official hotel partner, offering LEED Gold-certified and Green Key-accredited accommodation, reinforcing the show’s sustainability commitment.

As the UAE strengthens its global position in aerospace and sustainability, the 2025 edition promises to unite vision and action, demonstrating how innovation and collaboration can build a more resilient and responsible future for the sector.

