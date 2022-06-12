Dubai Airports has announced that the Northern runway rehabilitation programme at Dubai International (DXB) has surpassed its midway point on schedule, paving the way for the reopening of the runway on June 22.

Since May 9, more than 1,000 vehicles and 3,000 people have been working on-site at DXB to complete the project, said the airports operator.

The essential work involves resurfacing the entire 4.5 km long Northern runway, strengthening the wider runway strip, as well as reinforcing the paving on key taxiway entries and exits, and repairing drainage infrastructure, it stated.

Aeronautical ground lighting, navigational aids and meteorological equipment are also being replaced, and a navigation aids substation is being relocated –as the Southern runway maintains operations at the world's busiest international airport.

The programme's primary objective was timely rehabilitation of the runway and its supporting systems to enhance the safety, operational efficiency, and capacity at DXB. Once completed, the project will positively impact the airport's overall travel experience for years to come, said the statement from Dubai Airports.

To ensure a seamless traveller experience and provide continuity in customer service while the essential work is being performed, Dubai World Central (DWC) has been handling more than 1,000 flights from several international carriers, including flydubai, SpiceJet, Indigo, Gulf Air, Air India Express and Qatar Airways during the 45-day transition period, it stated.

Throughout the temporary closure period, Dubai Airports advises all passengers to carefully check their flight information before setting out for their departure airport and try to plan some extra time to get to and through, the airport to avoid delays or other issues, it added.

