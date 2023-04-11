AMMAN — In 2022, Jordan recorded a surplus of JD75 million in the Kingdom’s bilateral trade with Qatar, according to Department of Statistics (DoS) data released on Monday. The volume of bilateral trade between Jordan and Qatar reached approximately JD149 million, compared to JD116 million in 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The data also revealed that the volume of Jordanian exports to Qatar increased to around JD112 million in the past year, compared to approximately JD91 million in 2021. The value of the Kingdom's imports from Qatar also increased to about JD37 million in the past year, compared to JD25 million in 2021.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).