JEDDAH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will expand Saudization in more sectors over the coming six months. These include 100 percent Saudization in customer service, and the creation of 7000 jobs in mail and parcel transport outlets, 4000 jobs in the aviation sector, and 1000 jobs in the optical sector. This is in line with the six decisions issued earlier by Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi to Saudize a number of professions and activities.



Speaking to Okaz/Saudi Gazette, the ministry source said that the vigorous implementation of the Updated Nitaqat Saudization program would be instrumental in further consolidating job stability for the Saudi staff in the private sector. It also noted that the percentage of Saudis who draw a monthly salary of SR4000 or more also witnessed a big increase since the implementation of the program.



According to the ministry source, 100 percent Saudization will be implemented in the customer service professions in those establishments that provide customer service as a main or supportive activity, or those firms that entrust other entities to serve as their customers through the means of communications, including leadership and supervisory positions, effective from December 17 this year. The decisions included localizing sales outlets in seven economic activities, at a rate of 70 percent of the total workers in the outlet.



The ministry’s decision to Saudize licensed aviation professions is expected to create as many as 4000 jobs for Saudis. Saudization in this sector will be implemented in two phases- the first phase will begin on March 15, 2023, and it includes 100 percent Saudization in the professions of co-pilot, air controller, and air transporter; 60 percent in the profession of air transport pilot and 50 percent in the profession of a flight attendant.



The second phase of Saudization will begin on March 4, 2024, and this includes 70 percent in the profession of air transport pilot and 60 percent in the profession of an air hostess. The decision applies to all private sector establishments that employ five or more employees in the specified aviation professions. Saudi staff in the targeted professions are required to obtain professional accreditation from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).



The ministry’s decisions include the Saudization of 50 percent of the jobs in the optical professions effective from March 18, 2023, in all private sector establishments where there are four or more workers. This move is expected to create 1000 jobs for Saudis. These professions include medical optician, optical laboratory technician, and optical technician. It is required that Saudi workers in the professions are required to have obtained accreditation in their respective health specialties. The minimum wage for calculating Saudization in the targeted professions is SR5,500.



The ministry’s decisions also included the localization of service outlets in the periodic inspection of vehicles sector in two phases. There will be 50 percent Saudization in the first phase and 100 percent in the second phase and the decision will be implemented 12 months after the date of launching of Saudization in this sector. Among the most prominent professions set for Saudization in this sector are site manager, assistant manager, quality manager, financial supervisor, site supervisor, track head, inspection technician, assistant inspection technician, maintenance technician, information technician, and data entry operator.



More than 7000 jobs are expected to create with the implementation of Saudization in the outlets providing services for mail and parcel transport activities effective from Dec. 17, 2022. This includes 14 sub-activities with 100 percent Saudization of professions of chief executives; 60 percent for first-level senior management positions; and 70 percent for second-level senior management positions.



The Saudization decision also includes the sale outlets for security and safety equipment; elevators, stairs, and belts; artificial turf and swimming pools; water purification equipment and navigation devices; catering equipment and electric vehicles; air weapons, hunting, and trip supplies; and packaging equipment and tools. The most prominent professions in these activities are branch manager, supervisor, cashier, customer accountant, and customer service staff. The implementation of Saudization would come into force in these sectors 12 months after the date of issuance of the decision.



The ministry sources said that its priorities while implementing the Updated Nitaqat Saudization program include enhancing the attractiveness of the private sector for the existing Saudi workers and jobseekers and increasing the level of labor market efficiency. The ministry stressed that the program has contributed to a gradual increase in Saudization rates annually, and gives private sector firms sufficient time to harmonize human resource plans. This depends on the integration of small and micro-economic activities and their inclusion with economic activities for the coming three years and providing a plan for the remaining three years.

