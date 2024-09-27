RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of the Riyadh Non-profit Foundation and the formation of its board of directors.



The Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City issued a decision to form the Board of Directors of the Foundation. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, is the chairman of the Board of Directors of the foundation. The CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City Eng. Ibrahim Al-Sultan is the vice president and secretary general of the new board.



The foundation aims to support and develop institutional and social work in all its forms, while encouraging research, studies and social activities. It will also enhance community contribution to the development of non-profit sector programs in areas related to the foundation's goals, in addition to consolidating the culture of social work and enhancing its values. The launch is a pioneering step towards enhancing social development and innovation in the non-profit sector, according to a statement of the foundation, carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



The statement stated that the foundation focuses on achieving social development by empowering all segments of society, enhancing social cohesion, and contributing to preserving the identity of Riyadh society. In addition, the foundation will work along with government agencies and non-profit organizations to improve job opportunities in the social sector.



The foundation also aims to be a regional and global leader in the fields of financing, designing, and launching innovative social programs, supporting healthcare, education, arts, culture, and promoting a sustainable environment, and contributing to improving the quality of life and achieving social development in the Kingdom through building an integrated and interconnected system. It will also strive to establish research centers and social project incubators, raising the level of community participation, managing affiliated entities efficiently, and raising their performance to achieve the desired goals of its establishment and keep pace with what serves development priorities in light of the goals and pillars of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



Members of the foundation's board are the following: Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah; Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf; Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan; Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel, Minister of Education Yousef Al-Bunyan, and Advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers Fahd Al-Rasheed.

