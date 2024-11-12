CRC Evans, a leading provider of welding, welding technology, and coating services, has signed a contract with Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC) to provide critical welding services for the Ruya Batch 1 Project, part of the expansion of the Al-Shaheen field, Qatar's largest oil field.

The formal signing ceremony was held at China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

The contract was signed by Paul McShane, EMEAA President of CRC Evans and Wang Zhangling, Chairman of COOEC, and witnessed by Zhou Xinhuai, President of CNOOC, COOEC’s parent company and Frederic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans.

The North Field East (NFE) Project in Qatar, also known as the Ras Laffan LNG Expansion Project or "Ruya" Project, is a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion initiative aimed at boosting Qatar's LNG production capacity.

This new contract underscores CRC Evans' commitment to driving innovation in welding and delivering enhanced value to COOEC.

CRC Evans's technical and operational expertise will support COOEC in meeting the stringent demands of the Ruya development, delivering superior quality welding solutions essential for this complex field development.

CRC Evans will deploy its innovative welding technology and proven methodologies, which are specifically tailored to withstand the challenging conditions and high standards required to support the offshore energy sector.

Frederic Castrec, Paul McShane, Tom Feteris, Offshore Director and Jack Tan, Country Manager of CRC Evans, attended the CIIE and met with delegates from COOEC.

"We are honoured to secure this significant contract with COOEC for the Ruya Project, which is crucial to Qatar's LNG expansion," said Frederic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans. "This collaboration utilises our specialised expertise in welding services, allowing us to contribute to the development of Qatar's largest offshore field, Al-Shaheen, with an emphasis on safety, reliability, and precision. We look forward to working closely with COOEC to ensure excellence on this project and to further our shared commitment to advancing the offshore energy sector."

