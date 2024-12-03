Cityscape Bahrain, a key regional real estate exhibition and conference, concluded its 2024 edition on a successful note, attracting over 10,000 visitors from across Bahrain and the Mena region.

The event showcased over 50 mega real estate projects, collectively valued at billions of dollars, highlighting the kingdom’s thriving real estate market and its appeal to regional and international investors, said the organisers.

Held under the theme ‘Innovate, Elevate & Thrive – Liveability at the Heart of Bahrain’s Vision,’ the event drew more than 400 attendees, and over 25 distinguished local, regional, and international experts.

Notably, the event catalyzed a remarkable BD341 million ($898 million) in deals, further underscoring Bahrain’s robust position as a hub for property investment and development.

In a nod to its dedication to nurturing young talent, Cityscape Bahrain 2024 featured the 'Architects of Tomorrow' competition, which invited students to showcase their innovative visions for enhancing Bahrain’s living standards through thoughtfully designed spaces and infrastructure.

Visitors had the chance to explore these creative submissions displayed throughout the event, highlighting the exceptional promise of Bahrain’s next generation of architects.

A panel of esteemed judges reviewed the models and posters, leading to the announcement of the three winning projects.

Jovianne Alba and Hussain Hani from the University of Bahrain bagged the first and second place respectively, while Amnah Rashid Sabah Alkhalifa and Tia Fadi El Khatib from the Royal University for Women clinched the third spot.

Their exemplary creativity and vision demonstrated the immense potential of Bahrain’s future architects, said the judges panel.

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 and has since grown beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate data and media portfolios globally.

Firmly established as the premier platform for luxury real estate in the region, Cityscape Bahrain continues to provide an immersive experience, uniting professionals, investors, and future leaders in the industry, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).