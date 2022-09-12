RIYADH — The Citizens' Account Program total payments has reached SR130 billion since its launch. SR7.1 billion of the total paid out is compensation of previous payments.



The total payments were revealed after the Citizens' Account Program announced that it had deposited on Sunday about SR2.3 billion, allotted as a support for the month of September to beneficiaries whose applications were completed.



The total beneficiaries who meet the eligibility criteria of the 58 batch reached 10.1 million beneficiaries and dependents.



Abdullah Al-Hajri, director general of communications for the Citizen Account Program, has stated that 77% of the beneficiaries have received the support of this batch.



He noted, the average support per one family amounted to SR1,845, and the number of heads of families reached more than 2 million, a percentage of 89%.



The number of dependents reached 7.8 million beneficiaries, while the number of dependents who met the eligibility criteria reached more than 258,000 beneficiaries, constituting 11% of the total main beneficiaries.



Al-Hajri added that the number of heads of family reached 89%, while the number of female heads of family reached 11%. The percentage of independent females is 43% percent while independent males constituted 57%.



A total of 83% of the total dependents received the full entitlement, which accounted for SR720 per dependent individual.



Al-Hajri reiterated his conformation on the necessity of the beneficiaries of the program to disclose all types of incomes, such as the monthly salary including all allowances, as well as the income of dependents and income resulting from real estate returns, activities, commercial and others.



It is noteworthy that the eligibility criteria in the program require to add the number and ages of family members and their total monthly income. This is in addition to the fact that the main beneficiary must disclose any data that could change within a maximum period of 15 days from its occurrence.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).