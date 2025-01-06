MUSCAT: Wisdom Motor, a Chinese-based technology company specialising in the design and manufacture of zero-emission commercial vehicles, is exploring opportunities to roll out its well-acclaimed green transport solutions in the GCC states, including the Sultanate of Oman.

Fujian-headquartered Wisdom Motor is a portfolio company of Templewater, a Hong Kong based alternative asset management firm that already enjoys close ties with Oman Investment Authority (OIA). Templewater is partnering with OIA’s Future Fund Oman in supporting investments in key green energy ventures.

Commenting on this partnership, Templewater said: “Through our collaboration with the Future Fund Oman and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), we are focusing on investments that support the region's net-zero ambitions and economic diversification goals. Wisdom Motor, a leader in zero-emission commercial vehicles, is proud to play a key role by introducing hydrogen-powered and other green transport solutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to decarbonisation, localisation and creating enterprise value in key sectors such as green energy, manufacturing, logistics and more,” the asset management firm noted in a recent post.

Much attention is focused on the potential role that Wisdom Motor will play in supporting Oman’s low-carbon energy transportation ambitions. In March 2024, the automaker signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OIA to explore opportunities for the localisation of manufacturing and eventual deployment of its eco-friendly transport products, not only in Oman, but the wider Gulf region as well.

Eyeing global prominence as a manufacturer of zero-emission smart commercial vehicles, Wisdom has shipped hundreds of green energy powered smart commercial vehicles to markets internationally over the past five years.

Building on its MoU with Wisdom Motor, a high-level delegation from Oman Investment Authority attended the 2024 Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong last September. Besides engaging with Wisdom Motor representatives, the delegation also toured the bus depot of Citybus, one of the city’s biggest bus transportation services. A subsidiary of Templewater owns 30 per cent of Bravo Transport, the operator of Kong Kong’s Citybus.

The Omani visitors were introduced to Citybus’ pioneering sustainable transport technologies, including the world’s first tri-axle hydrogen double decker bus and the bus operator’s first hydrogen refueling station.

In the Gulf region, Wisdom Motor has already established a presence in the United Arab Emirates. In November 2023, the automaker introduced a 12-metre hydrogen city bus in Abu Dhabi. In all, three hydrogen-powered buses — the mainstay of Wisdom Motor’s offerings — are in operation in the UAE capital as part of a pilot that will run until the end of this year.

