MUSCAT: Shuangliang Hydrogen, a subsidiary of the Chinese integrated energy systems conglomerate Shuangliang Group (SLG), has announced that it has secured a contract to supply green hydrogen production equipment for a major green ammonia project planned by India’s ACME Group in the Sultanate of Oman. Shanghai-headquartered SLG said in a post on Friday that it will provide the required hardware to support the production of 300 tonnes/day of green ammonia at ACME’s Oman project.

“Following the end of 2024, SLG together with India’s ACME Group, have taken a solid step in international clean energy cooperation,” the Chinese firm said. “Recently, after many rounds of in-depth exchanges and field visits in the previous period, the two sides officially signed the order agreement for the green electric hydrogen production system for the Oman green hydrogen and green ammonia project. The cooperation between both sides in the global clean energy industry will open a new chapter and meet the challenges of global climate change,” it added in its post.

For ACME, a prominent player in India’s renewable and green energy industry, the agreement marks another key milestone in its ambition to invest in Oman’s mega-scale green hydrogen sector. ACME’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Hydrogen and Chemicals Company SAOC (GHC), is developing a 100,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) capacity green ammonia plant at the Duqm Special Economic Zone. This capacity is envisioned to expand to 900,000 tpa over multiple phases.

Established in 1982, Shuangliang is ranked among China’s top 500 enterprises, with manufacturing interests across the clean energy, environmental protection, and water services industries. The group oversees a portfolio of 22 subsidiaries operating across the renewable and clean energy value chain.

Under its contract with ACME Oman, SLG has committed to providing multiple sets of green electricity hydrogen production systems, with delivery slated for completion before the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, ACME Oman has been making significant headway in advancing its Duqm green ammonia venture. Earlier this year, the company announced the signing of a firm and binding agreement with the leading Norwegian crop nutrition company Yara for the supply of green ammonia on a long-term basis from the Oman project. The long-term offtake agreement, covering the supply of 100,000 tpa of renewable ammonia, is one of the world’s first arm’s length contracts for renewable ammonia of this scale and tenure.

The parent company, ACME Group, is also collaborating with the German firm Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies to explore the feasibility of utilising the latter’s Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology to ship Omani hydrogen to Europe. Hydrogenious is credited with pioneering LOHC technology for the bulk transportation of green hydrogen at ambient pressure and temperature while using existing liquid fuel infrastructure.

As part of an MoU signed in April this year, ACME Group and Hydrogenious will explore the joint development of large-scale hydrogen supply chains from ACME’s Oman project to supply hubs in Europe using the innovative LOHC technology. Transported in combination with LOHC, the green molecules can be distributed to industrial clusters around Europe by train, barge, tanker, and truck, thereby contributing to the decarbonisation of key sections of the economy.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

