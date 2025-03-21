Doha: China’s global role is fostering deeper Sino-Qatar ties, Shen Haixiong, vice-minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and president of China Media Group (CMG), has said.

He was speaking through a video message at China-Qatar Youth Dialogue conference under the theme ‘China in Springtime: Sharing opportunities with the world’, hosted by China Media Group (CMG), in collaboration with Embassy of China in Qatar on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Ambassador of China to Qatar HE Cao Xiaolin, Secretary-General of the Arab Publishers Association Bachar Chebaro, Director of Business Development at Qatar Media City Thahir Al Anani, Director of the Middle East Studies Department at Hamad Bin Khalifa University Hassan Hakimian, members of various circles, including from political, business, academic and media.

The discussions centred on the opportunities created by China’s high-quality development for Qatar and the expanding cooperation between the two nations in technology and cultural fields.

In his speech, Shen highlighted remarks made by President Xi Jinping during this year’s Two Sessions in China, emphasising the importance of advancing institutional openness and expanding international cooperation.

Shen stressed that China’s development is inherently linked to the world, and global prosperity depends on China’s contributions.He reaffirmed that, in the face of global challenges, no single country can solve problems alone, and China’s commitment to openness will continue to foster stability and certainty in global development.

On his part, Ambassador Cao Xiaolin reaffirmed China’s role as a constructive force in global development, reiterating that the country would continue to expand high-level openness and share the opportunities presented by Chinese-style modernization with other nations.He reflected on the ‘golden period’ of China-Qatar relations over the past decade, noting the growing political trust, closer practical cooperation, and flourishing cultural exchanges between the two countries. These developments have brought tangible benefits to the peoples of both nations.

Discussions at the event also delved into various topics, including how artificial intelligence is fostering Sino-Qatar technological innovation, and how China’s manufacturing sector is contributing to Qatar’s economic transformation.

The establishment of the Middle East’s first panda pavilion in Qatar and the upcoming release of the world’s highest-grossing animated film, Ne Zha 2, were cited as examples of the deepening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Participants also exchanged views on the growing interest in Chinese culture and language in Qatar.

Qatari youth participated in the dialogue in Chinese, expressing their appreciation for the event and their hope that it would mark the beginning of even deeper exchanges and cooperation between Qatar and China.

All participants expressed optimism for the future, envisioning a vibrant, hopeful collaboration between the youth of both countries, contributing to the enhancement of the China-Qatar strategic partnership.

