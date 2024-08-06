ABU DHABI: The Central Bank's statistics showed that the value of cheques cleared using Image Cheque Clearing System (ICCS) reached AED 544.4 billion, distributed over 9.33 million cheques during the first five months of 2024.

According to the Monthly Statistical Bulletin - Banking & Monetary Statistics for May 2024, issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Monday, value of cheques cleared in January, February, March, April, and May stood at AED 109.4 billion for 1.965 million cheques, AED 106.7 billion (1.837 million cheques), AED 112.6 billion (1.855 million cheques), AED 92.9 billion (1.66 million cheques) and AED 112.7 (2.01 million cheques), respectively.

On the other hand, the statistics showed that the value of cash deposits at the Central Bank during the first five months of the year reached AED 75.1 billion, while cash withdrawals stood at AED 88.17 billion, including AED 88.1 billion banknote withdrawals and AED 29.8 million in coin withdrawals.