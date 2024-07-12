ABU DHABI: The balance sheet of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) hit a record AED789.82 billion by the end of April 2024, for the first time of its history, a YoY growth of 25 percent from approximately AED631.63 billion in April 2023, as per a CBUAE report released today.

On a monthly basis, the apex bank's balance sheet increased by 2.4 percent, or AED18.6 billion, from AED771.23 billion in March 2024.

During the first four months of this year, it rose by 9.6%, or AED68.9 billion, compared with AED720.9 billion at the end of last year.

According to the statistics, allocations of the Central Bank's balance sheet assets included AED362.66 billion for cash and bank balances in April, approximately AED214.3 billion in investments, AED174.16 billion in deposits, AED1.73 billion in loans and advances, and AED36.96 billion in other assets.

On the liabilities and capital side, the balance sheet comprised AED343.26 billion for current and deposit accounts, around AED259.92 billion for monetary bills and Islamic certificates of deposit, AED146.79 billion for issued banknotes and coins, AED24.75 billion for capital and reserves, and AED15.1 billion for other liabilities.