The value of gold reserves of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) reached AED20.36 billion ($5.54 billion) by the end of April 2024, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of around 12% from AED18.147 billion in April 2023, reported Wam.

The apex bank, in its latest figures released on July 15, showed that gold reserves increased by 3.5% on a monthly basis from AED19.615 billion in March 2024, it stated.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).