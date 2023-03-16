PHOTO
CBUAE, Reserve Bank of India sign deal to promote innovation in financial products and services
CBUAE and RBI will jointly conduct proof-of-concept and pilot(s) of bilateral CBDC bridge to facilitate cross-border CBDC transactions of remittances and trade
