KUWAIT-- The Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic said Tuesday that his visit to Kuwait aims at tackling common interests, investment opportunities and future projects between the two countries.

In a statement to journalists on the sidelines of his meeting with economic and investment public figures, and members of the Kuwaiti Businessmen Council Association in Bosnia, Minister Konakovic expressed his thanks to Kuwait for its support and assistance to his country in the past.

The Bosnian minister stressed on the need for support in projects and investments during the current period. He called on Kuwaiti tourists to visit his country, revealing a significant annual increase in the number of tourists from the GCC countries, which "broke records during the past year" to enjoy Bosnia's various tourist attractions and diverse nature of coasts and mountains.

The minister noted that his country had obtained the green light to start negotiations to join the European Union (EU), which is considered a great opportunity for investors to enter the European market through Bosnia and Herzegovina and benefit from skilled labor and low energy costs.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the State of Kuwait, Nusret Cancar, said that Kuwait was one of the first countries to invest in Bosnia immediately after the war through the Public Investment Authority, specifically in a very large iron and steel factory.

He added that Kuwaiti private sector investments have exceeded government investments in recent years, calling on Kuwaiti investors to seize the various opportunities in his country, especially in the fields of agriculture and renewable energy. Earlier, Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received at Kuwait International Airport Konakovic and his accompanying delegation.

