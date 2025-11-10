MUSCAT - In line with rapid global economic and technological transformations, the Sultanate of Oman’s customs operations are entering a new era of innovation through the 'Bayan' system — the nation’s unified digital gateway for trade facilitation and customs efficiency.

Developed and managed by the Directorate-General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police, the Bayan system streamlines customs clearance, reduces administrative burdens and strengthens public-private partnerships to simplify trade procedures.

Launched in 2015 as a single-window platform, Bayan replaced manual customs processes with a fully digital system, significantly accelerating clearance times. The platform offers electronic customs clearance, automated data processing, and integrated licensing and permit systems across government bodies.

Today, Bayan serves over 200,000 users, processing around five million transactions annually. Automated risk management and instant notifications have enhanced transparency and compliance, reinforcing Oman’s role as a regional trade hub.

The platform has proven particularly valuable for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to manage import and export procedures seamlessly through a single portal. By cutting down on paperwork, reducing time at checkpoints and offering real-time tracking of consignments, Bayan has empowered Omani businesses to compete more effectively in international markets.

Moreover, the system’s integration with regional customs networks supports the GCC Unified Customs Vision, paving the way for smoother cross-border movement of goods and better alignment with global trade standards. This positions Oman not only as a logistics gateway for the region but also as a forward-thinking economy embracing the digital transformation of trade.

Recognised with awards such as the Sultan Qaboos Award for Excellence in eGovernment (2018) and the Arab Digital Economy Award (2025), Bayan stands as a key pillar of Oman Vision 2040, embodying efficiency, integration and innovation in the nation’s journey towards a fully digital economy.

