Bahrain’s non-oil trade recorded a mixed performance in October 2024, with imports declining but exports and re-exports showing growth, according to the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

Non-oil imports dipped 17 per cent to BD463 million in October 2024 compared to the same period last year. The top 10 import origins accounted for 71pc of the total import value.

China emerged as the top import source, contributing BD70m (15pc), followed by Australia (BD54m) and the UAE (BD37m).

Other aluminium oxide topped the list of imported products, valued at BD48m, followed by four-wheel drives and non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates.

Non-oil exports (national origin) decreased by 9pc to BD316m in October 2024. The top 10 export destinations accounted for 75pc of the total export value.

Saudi Arabia was the top export market, followed by the US and the UAE. Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top export product, valued at BD94m.

Non-oil re-exports increased by 10pc to BD75m in October 2024. The top 10 re-export destinations accounted for 82pc of the total re-export value.

The UAE was the top re-export destination, followed by Saudi Arabia and Belgium. Turbo-jets topped the list of re-exported products, valued at BD16m.

Bahrain recorded a trade deficit of BD72m in October 2024, compared to a deficit of BD144m in the same month last year.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).