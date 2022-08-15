Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is set to implement a project to build 372 new housing units in Khalifa Town, worth BD17 million ($45.13 million).

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, paid a field visit to the Khalifa Town, along with several ministers and officials, and was informed about the preparations to launch the project.

The project, which is part of the housing commitments contained in the current Government Action Plan (2019-2022), is expected to be completed in two years.

The deputy premier also inspected the land lots allocated in Khalifa Town for the implementation of the government-owned lands development rights programme (Government Lands’ Development Programme), which will provide more than 3,300 housing units that will be offered at reasonable prices for the beneficiaries of the newly announced housing financing schemes.

In this context, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla directed the relevant ministries and government service departments to start preparing the necessary infrastructure works to implement this project according to a specific timetable, as well as to provide the required cash flows.

He also indicated that more projects will be implemented under the government-owned lands development rights programme all over the kingdom, by tasking the private sector with constructing thousands of housing units that will be available for the beneficiaries of the new housing schemes at affordable prices.

Shaikh Khalid asserted that the social housing sector is witnessing positive changes, especially with regard to the speedy delivery of services. This follows the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the policies adopted by the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to launch new programmes based on creativity in order to provide swift and innovative solutions to the citizens, he said.

In this regard, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the new housing financing schemes and the Government Lands’ Development Programme reflect the success of the government’s initiatives aimed at enhancing the partnership with the private sector.

Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi praised the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Khalifa Town ahead of the commencement of the implementation of the project to construct 372 housing units.

She added that the ministry seeks to accelerate the implementation of the project so as to be completed according to schedule, noting that the project will feature new units’ designs, developed by Housing and Urban Development Ministry over the past period in the ongoing projects in Salman Town and East Sitra Town.

She revealed that the project contains an area for public services and utilities, a mosque, shops, a park and a playground, while the housing units, according to the building model used, consist of four bedrooms, two halls, a Majlis, a kitchen, four bathrooms, and a storeroom.

