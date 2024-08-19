Bahrain - Tamkeen said yesterday it was supporting salary increases for more than 1,000 employees at Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), representing about 71 per cent of the company’s Bahraini workforce.

Additionally, 400 Bahraini staff have received training through Tamkeen’s Enterprise Training Support Programme, the Labour Fund said.

BAS, the sole operator of ground handling services at Bahrain International Airport, employs 1,500 Bahrainis and contributed to 7.4% of the kingdom’s GDP in 2023, Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez said.

“This announcement reflects Tamkeen’s ongoing commitment to supporting the logistics sector in the kingdom and enhancing Bahrain’s position as a leader in regional logistics,” Ms Mofeez said in a statement.

BAS chief executive Mohamed Ahmed praised Tamkeen’s support, saying it had helped the company invest in its Bahraini staff and improve service quality.

Tamkeen’s support for BAS aligns with its 2024 priorities of boosting employment, expanding career development opportunities, and supporting the private sector, the fund said.

