Bahrain's Labour Fund 'Tamkeen' has announced its support for salary increments of more than 1000 employees at Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), approximately 71% of the total Bahraini workforce at the company.

Additionally, 400 Bahraini employees have received training through the Enterprise Training Support Programme, in line with the company’s growth plans, by increasing employee competitiveness and outlining clear career development plans to retain skilled and experienced talent.

BAS plays a pivotal role in the logistics sector in the kingdom, being the sole operator of in- ground handling services at Bahrain International Airport.

The company provides a range of services, including ground operations, air cargo, airline catering services, and aviation engineering. It is also a leading supporter of local talent, employing 1,500 Bahraini employees, it stated.

On the key initiative, Tamkeen CEO Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez said: "This announcement reflects the labour fund’s ongoing commitment to supporting the logistics sector in the kingdom and enhancing Bahrain’s position as a leader in regional logistics."

"The sector contributed 7.4% to the GDP in 2023 and provides promising future opportunities due to the kingdom's unique advantages, making it a gateway to the GCC market as the region’s first logistics services hub," she stated.

Nabeel Khalid Kanoo, Chairman of the Board at BAS, said: "The ongoing partnership between BAS and Tamkeen is a significant milestone in our company's development. We are grateful for the support provided by Tamkeen, which enhances the development and empowerment of our national workforce."

"I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to BAS’s Board of Directors for their continuous support in investing in human capital, in alignment with our strategies to empower Bahrainis and strengthen their role in the country's economic development. Our commitment to developing local talent contributes to solidifying Bahrain's position as a leading destination in logistics services and supports the realization of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030," he added.

BAS Chief Executive Officer Engineer Mohamed Khalil Ahmed said: “We continue to improve the quality of our services by investing in our Bahraini workforce. We commend the support provided by Tamkeen through the career development programs, which have enabled us to refine the skills of Bahraini employees, help them assume leadership positions, and reward them for their performance, creating a motivating work environment that supports employee growth, development, productivity, and company loyalty."

"Tamkeen’s support for Bahrain Airport Services aligns with its strategic priorities for 2024 under three pillars: increasing economic participation through employment opportunities for new market entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity through the adoption of technology," stated Khalil Ahmed.-TradeArabia News Service

