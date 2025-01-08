Bahrain is set to undergo a major urban redesign over the next 15 years to transform its cities and towns into thriving future-ready spaces, it has been revealed.

A specialised consultancy firm will be appointed in the coming months to oversee the ambitious project, which will take into account the country’s evolving demographics, infrastructure and economic aspirations, Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi said during the weekly Parliament session yesterday.

Ms Al Romaihi pointed out that urban planning was a dynamic process that required periodic reviews to adapt to changing circumstances.

She added that medium and long-term plans were already being developed to accommodate the kingdom’s growth.

“We will take into account the population surge, infrastructure needs, housing projects and other accompanying services,” she added.

According to the minister, Bahrain’s urban planning is guided by 10 strategies aimed at creating a sustainable environment.

“These strategies focus on public needs, environmental preservation, security, transportation, seafront accessibility and promoting economic growth,” she said.

“Determining the future layout of cities and towns is crucial to ensure that Bahrain remains sustainable and competitive.”

She stressed the focus on seafront accessibility, reflecting Bahrain’s identity as an island nation.

“The redesign will ensure that waterfront areas are optimised for both public and economic use while protecting the marine environment,” she added.

Ms Al Romaihi said sustainability is at the heart of the project as the government aims to strike a balance between development and environmental preservation.

“The appointment of a specialised consultancy firm marks the next step in implementing these plans,” she said.

“The firm will conduct in-depth studies and collaborate with government agencies, stakeholders and experts to develop a cohesive urban design strategy.”

Ms Al Romaihi reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a brighter, more sustainable future for Bahrain.

“This is about preparing the country for the challenges of tomorrow while ensuring a better quality of life for future generations,” she said.

“The urban redesign project aligns with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 goals. As the plans take shape, Bahrain looks forward to transforming its cities and towns into thriving, future-ready spaces.”

Meanwhile, MPs unanimously voted to form a committee to probe the effectiveness of housing plans and programmes provided by the ministry.

The minister’s comments were made as MPs held an open debate on government services in the Southern Governorate. It followed a request by 10 MPs led by Dr Ali Al Nuaimi.

Present were Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak, Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj and Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain, who is politically responsible for the Civil Service Commission.

Dr Al Nuaimi highlighted several issues related to massive traffic congestion on the roads leading to and from the Riffa Clock Tower roundabout.

He also stressed the need to turn the old East Riffa Health Centre into a tumour treatment centre, and launch new infrastructure facilities such as schools, medical centres and car parks to accommodate the population surge.

An urgent proposal to allocate plots for housing projects across Bahrain’s four governorates was submitted yesterday.

The proposal by five MPs led by Hamad Al Doy aims to address ongoing challenges with thousands of families on the housing waiting lists for up to 20 years.

It has been forwarded to the public utilities and environment affairs committee for review.

Parliament’s session didn’t start at 9.30am as only 17 out of 40 MPs were present on their seats. Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam suspended it for around 30 minutes to allow more MPs to show up.

Mr Al Musallam had to leave halfway through the session to attend official business elsewhere and deputised first deputy speaker Abdulnabi Salman to take the top seat.

mohammed@gdnmedia.bh