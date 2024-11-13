Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has invited leading regional and international developers to apply for the pre-qualification for the development of Sitra IWPP with power capacity of 1200MW and 30MIGD of sea water desalination capacity.

A major project for the kingdom, it is being implemented on a build, own and operate (BOO) model.

This comes as part of EWA's masterplan 2030 to expand the kingdom’s infrastructure in order to meet growing demand for electricity and potable water.

According to EWA, the bids are opens to all interested local and international developers, who are eligible and have experience in undertaking similar projects.

"These developers must possess experience in successfully developing, negotiating and closing financing packages for infrastructure projects (IPP/ IWP / IWPP). They should also have experience in successfully developing infrastructure projects on BOO/BOOT basis," stated EWA in its Bahrain Tender Board notification.

The last date for submitting the prequalification bids has been set at December 11.

In another development, EWA has invited pre-qualification for the development of its other key water project - Hidd Independent Water Project (Hidd IWP) with a net capacity of 60MIGD.

This project too is being implemented on a BOO model. The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at December 18.

