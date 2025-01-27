Bahrain - Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa met P Rajeeve, Minister of Industry and Law from the Indian state of Kerala, during the World Economic Forum 2025 Annual Meeting in Davos.

The meeting was attended by Sustainable Development Minister and Bahrain Economic Development Board chief executive Noor Al Khulaif, Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company CEO Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and other officials.

The two sides reviewed financial, economic and investment ties between Bahrain and India and discussed ways to enhance co-operation.

Shaikh Salman pointed to historical relations between Bahrain and India across various fields, particularly financial, economic and trade sectors.

He highlighted the importance of further strengthening collaboration and co-ordination to achieve shared goals and mutual interests.

