The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Bahrain increased by 2.1% at constant prices during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to the national accounts estimate issued by the Information & eGovernment Authority.

The GDP at constant prices reached BD3,734 million ($ and BD4,342 million at current prices during the third quarter of 2024.

The authority said the growth is due to the increase achieved by the non-oil sector by 3.9% at constant prices and 1.5% at current prices.

The report shows that manufacturing ranked first in terms of non-oil activities' contribution to GDP at current prices in the third quarter of 2024, contributing 20.1%, followed by the financial and insurance activities with a contribution of 17%.

According to preliminary estimates of the national accounts, professional, scientific and technical activities achieved the highest growth rate at constant prices at 13.8%, followed by information and communication activities at 11.9%, at an annual rate in constant prices.

