Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai South dedicated to advancing the aviation industry, has announced that Dublin-based Avia Solutions Group (ASG), the world’s largest ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance) provider, will establish its new regional headquarters at Dubai South.

As part of ASG’s global expansion strategy, the new facility will strengthen the company’s ability to meet the growing demand for ACMI and integrated aviation solutions across the Middle East and beyond.

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, the state-of-the-art facility will initially accommodate up to 800 professionals from a wide range of nationalities and expertise. This new regional headquarters will serve as a global collaboration hub for the Group.

The facility will feature contemporary workspaces, executive offices and advanced meeting facilities, and will operate as a shared-services centre supporting the Group’s worldwide operations in ACMI, cargo charters, cybersecurity, digital marketing and aviation insurance. Additionally, the facility will include an Avia Solutions Group Agentic AI innovation hub, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to attract global talent.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: “Welcoming Avia Solutions Group to Dubai South further strengthens the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for global corporations seeking to expand into the region and capitalise on Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, innovative solutions and business-friendly environment. At Dubai South, our mandate is to attract leading international companies in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the aviation capital of the world.”

Gediminas Ziemelis, Founder and Chairman of Avia Solutions Group, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub at Dubai South is among the most advanced and integrated aviation ecosystems in the world. Establishing our regional headquarters in Dubai will enable us to attract top talent globally, meet the growing demands of our customers across the region and beyond, and further enhance our operational efficiency to deliver best-in-class services worldwide.”

Avia Solutions Group, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the world’s largest ACMI provider and a leading global aviation services company. The group is backed of more than 14,000 professionals and operates a fleet of 209 aircrafts across six continents. The group offers a broad range of aviation solutions through its subsidiaries, including aircraft leasing and trading, MRO services, ground handling, pilot and crew training, charter and cargo operations, as well as aviation media and events

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

