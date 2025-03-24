Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion announced that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of electrical equipment and switches with an electrical voltage not exceeding 1,000 volts from the People’s Republic of China, effective from June 8, 2025, for a period of five years.

Khalid bin Khamis Al Masroori, Director of the Prohibited Practices Department at the Competition Protection and Prevention Centre, confirmed that this decision is based on the complaint submitted by the Gulf industry to the Technical Secretariat Office for Combating Harmful Practices in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, within the framework of the Unified Law (System) for Anti-Dumping, Countervailing and Preventive Measures for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and its executive regulations, issued by Royal Decree No. (20/2015).

He pointed out that the decision aims to protect Gulf products from harmful practices in international trade and ensure a fair competitive environment for national industries.

