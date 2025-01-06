KUWAIT -- First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah reaffirmed on Sunday that Decree Law (158/2024) of amending Article 16 of Amiri Decree (15/1959) on Kuwaiti citizenship law, guarantees a decent life for foreign wives of Kuwaitis in accordance with Article 8 of the Kuwaiti Citizenship Law whose citizenship were revoked.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf's aforementioned statement came during him chairing a meeting at Al-Sief Palace with concerned government agencies, to follow up on the measures taken by those agencies to deal with the file. Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf, also Defense Minister and Interior Minister, noted that the amendment allowed the rights and privileges the wives of Kuwaitis enjoyed before the decree was issued to be maintained, according to what it deems to be in the public interest.

For his part, Acting Deputy Director General for Insurance Affairs at the Public Institution for Social Security Salama bin Salama affirmed that the institution will continue disbursing retirement pensions and shares to foreign wives of Kuwaitis whose citizenships were revoked, as of January 9, retroactively from the date of stopping them.

For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Ziad Al-Najem said that disbursement of food rations to the same category will continue and will not be cancelled. He added that the commercial licenses and company ownerships for that category will not be affected as well, taking into consideration that in the event of a new company or institution being established, the maximum ownership will be 49 percent.

In turn, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Civil Information Jaber Al-Kandari explained that the authority will soon activate the (My Identity) application for the category, indicating that their new civil IDs will be issued at the end of this month.

