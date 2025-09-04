RIYADH — Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the number of regional headquarters for international companies in Saudi Arabia has so far reached 660, exceeding the target of 500 by 2030. "The number of regional headquarters is expected to surpass 1,000 mark within a few years," he said while noting that there are average 10 to 12 new international companies opening their regional headquarters in the Kingdom on a monthly basis," he said while speaking to Al-Arabiya.net.

Al-Falih said that the number of foreign companies in Saudi Arabia has reached more than 52,000 registered companies, compared to only 5,000 companies registered at the beginning of the launch of the Saudi Vision 2030. These companies are expected to invest SR500 billion in the country over the coming years, he said.

The minister noted that figures from the first three quarters of this year confirm that foreign investment figures in 2025 will be significantly better than last year. "The global economic slowdown and uncertainty are affecting the flow of foreign investment around the world, but despite this, the Kingdom continues to attract foreign direct investment at a rapid pace," he added.

