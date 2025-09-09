A cooperation agreement was signed between Oman Lens and several companies to launch an Omani satellite during the first half of next year.

The satellite features high-resolution imaging technology with a resolution of 50 cm (panchromatic), multispectral imaging capabilities (RGB and NIR), and an artificial intelligence platform onboard the satellite with a computing capacity exceeding 400 trillion operations per second.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

