Muscat: At a cost of more than OMR 3 million, nine agreements have been signed to implement municipal and developmental projects and services in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

Oman News Agency (ONA), reported that the Office of the Governor of the Al Dakhiliyah signed nine agreements to implement municipal and developmental projects and services with a number of companies expected to cost OMR 3.5 million.

Among the projects are the design and paving of internal roads in the Wilayat of Bahla (the second package of 32 km) and the construction of a closed and air-conditioned market for vegetables and fruits in the Wilayat of Nizwa.

