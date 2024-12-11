KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has implemented advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to strengthen adherence to traffic laws, reduce accidents due to violations, and enhance road safety.

These AI-powered cameras are specifically designed to detect violations such as using mobile phones while driving and not wearing seat belts. By identifying these violations, the technology aims to minimize accidents caused by reckless behavior, contributing to safer roads.

AI systems, as cutting-edge tools in traffic management, represent a significant advancement in promoting compliance with regulations. Their accuracy and efficiency highlight their essential role in improving road safety across the country.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

