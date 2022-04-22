ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), a subsidiary of ADQ, today announced its achievements for 2021, with the value of its direct and indirect impact on the Abu Dhabi economy in 2021 registering at AED 2.4 billion.

During 2021, The Group made significant investments and expanded its mandate to the leisure tourism sector, which contributed to a strategic approach to diversifying the portfolio.

"2021 was an exemplary year for the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, as we achieved a number of major successes and milestones, cementing our position at the forefront of the business tourism industry. ADNEC continues to support the promotion of Abu Dhabi as the region’s pioneering business tourism hub, through hosting leading international exhibitions and conferences," said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC.

"Our success is a testament to the dedicated and committed teams who constantly strive to elevate the company’s standard of excellence, flexibility and adopting best practices, at both local and international levels. Together, with our partners, we have overcome unprecedented challenges in recent years and look forward to a bright future ahead, as we continue to evolve our business throughout the recovery phase of the global pandemic and navigate a pathway to sustained success."

In 2021, ADNEC, in collaboration with SEHA, continued to be a key player in delivering critical support for Abu Dhabi and the UAE in mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Throughout 2021, ADNEC also launched Tourism 365, to create experiential travel opportunities for tourists coming to Abu Dhabi, and to enhance the emirate’s regional and global position in the wider tourism sector.

Tourism 365 aims to increase leisure visitors, enhance guest experiences and extend tourists’ stays in the UAE’s capital. The new company consists of Capital Experience, a high-quality destination management company, and Capital Travel, a premium travel operator.

ADNEC continued its growth with the acquisition of Etihad Airport Services Catering and Etihad Holidays. Etihad Airport Services Catering united with ADNEC’s catering arm Capital Hospitality, while Etihad Holidays joined ADNEC’s tourism promotion business, Tourism 365, further augmenting ADNEC’s long-term investment strategy.

The acquisition of the companies is part of the Company’s strategic efforts to boost the UAE’s tourism sectors, given ADNEC’s extensive experience and capabilities across both the hospitality and tourism industry.

2021 also saw ADNEC receive 9 prestigious international awards, further showcasing the Company’s proven efforts in excellence and innovation and highlighting important work around sustainable development and innovative projects. These awards are another milestone that strengthens ADNEC’s global position.