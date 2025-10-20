The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has enhanced its efforts towards digital transformation, completing more than 47,000 transactions for the public notary, over 10,000 transactions for the private notary, in addition to 27,525 documentation transactions.

Moreover, 3,047 marriage contract transactions were finalised during the first half of 2025.

These figures reflect the ongoing expansion in providing fully integrated digital services that enable customers to complete their transactions remotely with ease and convenience. This is achieved through the adoption of the latest technological solutions and the provision of proactive services that ensure speedy completion.